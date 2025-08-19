WestBridge Capital leads $20 million round in Emergent AI
India's AI scene is on fire right now, especially for startups building developer tools and infrastructure. Major investors like Accel and Lightspeed are pouring money into these companies.
UnifyApps, based in San Francisco, is looking to raise up to $25 million with WestBridge Capital after already landing $20 million from Iconiq Growth late last year.
GenAI funding in India hit a record $524 million this year
Emergent AI just scored $20 million from Lightspeed after starting out with a small seed round in September 2024. UnifyApps is also lining up more investment to fuel its growth.
All this momentum comes as enterprise AI adoption rises and new tech like agentic AI calls for better infrastructure.
In just the first seven months of 2025, Indian GenAI startups pulled in a record $524 million—showing how India's deep tech talent is making waves globally, even without massive US funding.