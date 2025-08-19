SEBI's new IPO rules could ease crunch for big firms
SEBI wants to make IPOs less stressful for large firms by lowering the minimum shares they need to sell.
Companies worth ₹50,000cr-₹1L cr would only have to dilute 8% (down from 10%), making it simpler for them to go public without flooding the market and hurting share prices.
For firms valued between ₹1L cr and ₹5L cr, the minimum public offer could drop to 2.75% (was 5%).
Those above ₹5L cr may only need to offer a minimum of 2.5%.
SEBI also wants to give these giants more time—up to five or even 10 years—to meet the rule that at least 25% of shares must be held by the public.
The move could help big names like NSE and Reliance Jio raise money in stages instead of all at once, keeping their share prices steadier.
The proposals still need government approval but are designed so companies can grow without needing special exemptions every time they want flexibility.
If you're eyeing IPOs as an investor or just curious about India's startup scene, these changes could mean more mega-listings ahead—with less chaos on day one.