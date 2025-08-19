SoftBank invests $2B in Intel, boosting chipmaker's stock

SoftBank's move signals strong belief in Intel's future—especially its work in AI and cloud computing. Even with the recent jump, though, Intel's stock is only up 17% this year, still trailing other tech giants.

Investment could help Intel regain its chip technology lead

This investment could potentially help Intel speed up its push to lead in chip technology again.

The CEOs of both companies have worked together for years; Masayoshi Son from SoftBank praised Intel's "50-year legacy" of innovation, while Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, said they're aiming to keep US tech ahead with this partnership.

The deal is still waiting on final approvals.