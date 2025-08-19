Amitabh Bachchan to narrate Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? 

The two-part epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari , boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi , and Yash play Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana, respectively, in the live-action adaptation. Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Anil Kapoor, and Sunny Deol also feature in significant supporting roles. Now, a recent report by Mid-Day suggests that Amitabh Bachchan might be the film's narrator apart from voicing Jatayu.

Negotiation stage Negotiations are still ongoing An insider told the portal that the makers are currently in talks with Bachchan to have him introduce the film as its sutradhar. The source said, "No one can match his voice in terms of seriousness. They are adamant about having his voice as the introduction to the film." However, they also mentioned that negotiations are still ongoing and no final decision has been made yet.

Film adaptation More about 'Ramayana' For several years, Tiwari, known for his works in Dangal and Chhichhore, has been adapting the epic tale by Valmiki. Leaked on-set photographs of Kapoor's chiseled, warrior-like physique as Lord Rama gained notice when the film's casting became a major attraction. While Pallavi makes her big-screen Hindi film debut as Sita, Yash plays a stylized version of Ravana.

Role conflict Challenges and considerations for Bachchan's involvement Bachchan's potential dual role could add a layer of seriousness to the project. However, it also presents challenges as he is already voicing Jatayu, the heroic vulture who sacrifices himself to save Sita from Ravana. There are reports that Bachchan's eyes were scanned to recreate the bird's traits in order to produce Jatayu's persona, who will reportedly use elaborate visual effects.