'Ramayana' announcement: Hans Zimmer-AR Rahman's score will give you chills

The much-awaited film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, was unveiled on Thursday. The three-minute announcement video for the movie gives audiences a glimpse into what promises to be an unparalleled cinematic experience. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Film's vision Know what the announcement video showcases The announcement video, titled Ramayana: The Introduction, comes with a chilling background score by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Within three minutes, it explains Hindu mythology, the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, and the need for a "war to end all wars." The film aims to be seen as India's pride for generations to come. The involvement of a stellar cast and the backing of visionary producer Malhotra reinforce the belief that it will break all box office records.

Behind-the-scenes glimpse A 7-minute vision showreel will also be released later In addition to the announcement video, a seven-minute vision showreel will be released closer to the first film's release date in Diwali 2026. This showreel offers an insightful look into the film's behind-the-scenes process, from pre-visualization to final output. Meanwhile, the three-minute glimpse was first launched in theaters on Thursday and was followed by a digital release.

Twitter Post Yash not only plays Ravana, but also co-produces Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect.



Welcome to the Beginning.… — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 3, 2025