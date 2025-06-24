'Thug Life' box-office failure: Netflix premiere now in 4 weeks

The much-anticipated collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam on Thug Life is heading to an OTT premiere in just four weeks. The decision was made after the film's lackluster performance at the box office. Initially, the makers had planned an eight-week digital window but have now opted for an early release on Netflix . This comes after the OTT giant was involved in serious negotiations regarding the film's digital release soon after it premiered.

Negotiation details Negotiations for 'Thug Life's OTT release began after... According to Pinkvilla, the negotiations for Thug Life's OTT release were initiated after Netflix agreed to lower its price. The film was initially valued at ₹130cr but after its disappointing run, Netflix sought a renegotiation at ₹90cr. Eventually, both parties settled on ₹110cr with a shortened four-week digital window. This decision has led to a breach of contract between the producers and distributors in North India who adhere to an eight-week window norm.

Penalty details Producers have been fined ₹25L The breach of contract has resulted in a penalty imposed by national multiplex chains in North India. A source told Pinkvilla, "There's a norm in North India to strictly follow an eight-week window. As Thug Life team has breached the guidelines, the National Multiplex Chains have imposed a fine on the producers." The penalty amounts to ₹25L, which is equivalent to their theatrical share from Hindi.