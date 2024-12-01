Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam are reportedly teaming up for a new project, 'Thalaivar 173', set to begin production in July 2025.

This marks a significant milestone in their careers, following their only previous collaboration on the 1991 film 'Thalapathi'.

This marks a significant milestone in their careers, following their only previous collaboration on the 1991 film 'Thalapathi'.

Despite earlier denials from Ratnam's wife, Suhasini Maniratnam, the project is now seemingly confirmed, promising a fresh take on their unique cinematic synergy.

'Thalaivar173' to be officially announced on December 12: Report

By Isha Sharma 02:32 pm Dec 01, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Legendary actor Rajinikanth and acclaimed director Mani Ratnam will reportedly join hands for a new project after three decades, reported 123Telugu. Per the portal, the film will be officially announced on December 12, Rajinikanth's 74th birthday. Their last collaboration was the critically acclaimed 1991 film Thalapathi, where Rajinikanth delivered a memorable performance as Surya.

Production details

'Thalaivar173' to be jointly produced by Madras Talkies

The next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar173, is set to go on floors in July 2025. It will be co-produced by Ratnam's production house, Madras Talkies, and a top Kollywood banner. This will be a major milestone in the careers of both Rajinikanth and Ratnam. Ratnam's next project, meanwhile, is Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated Thug Life.

Previous speculation

Earlier, Suhasini Maniratnam had quashed collaboration reports

Similar reports about Ratnam and Rajinikanth's collaboration surfaced in October. Back then, Ratnam's wife and actor Suhasini Maniratnam told News18, "No, I don't think even Rajinikanth and Mani know about it. It's only people who're writing about it." Now, it remains to be seen when will Ratnam and Rajinikanth's project finally materialize.

Past success

'Thalapathi': A look back at Rajinikanth and Ratnam's previous collaboration

Thalapathi, the 1991 film that was the first and only collaboration between Rajinikanth and Ratnam until now, was a unique take on the Mahabharata set in modern times. The film also marked the debut of actor Arvind Swamy. It had an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, and Geetha.