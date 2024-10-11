Summarize Simplifying... In short On his birthday, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was deeply moved by a tribute from Wroclaw, Poland, where a street is named after his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The city, which previously honored Bachchan as its Ambassador, presented a Polish version of 'Madhushala', a work by his father.

Bachchan, born in 1942, continues to make his mark in Indian cinema, recently appearing in films like Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 on Friday

A Polish rendition of 'Madhushala' makes Big B's birthday unforgettable!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Oct 11, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Indian cinema icon, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated his 82nd birthday on Friday (October 11) with a special tribute from Wroclaw, Poland. The city has a special place in the actor's heart as it is connected to his late father and renowned Hindi poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The tribute came in the form of a musical performance by young girls playing his father's Madhushala on violins at various prominent locations throughout Wroclaw.

Actor's reaction

Bachchan's emotional response to the tribute

Bachchan shared his heartfelt response to the tribute on social media. He wrote, "The day of birth...and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different from the time now...and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland." Expressing his deep gratitude, Big B further added, "It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture...and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point."

City's tribute

Did you know? There's a Harivansh Rai street in Wroclaw?

Further elaborating on his personal connection with Wroclaw, Bachchan said, "The City of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there... It is also the City of Elfs and they honored Babuji with this statue." He also revealed that a square in Wroclaw has been named after his father, "the Harivansh Rai Bachchan street square."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Big B's post here

Professional update

Bachchan's career and recent projects

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Bachchan has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He is the son of Harivansh and Teji Bachchan. The actor was recently seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Prior to that, he was featured in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwatthama. The film also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan with a sequel in the works.