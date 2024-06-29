In brief Simplifying... In brief The star-studded film "Kalki 2898 AD" has been lauded by celebrities like Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, who praised the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

The film, a blend of sci-fi and Hindu mythology, has made a significant box office impact, earning ₹191.5cr globally.

Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna praise 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Rajinikanth hails 'epic' 'Kalki 2898 AD,' anxiously awaits 'Part 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:39 pm Jun 29, 202404:39 pm

What's the story South Indian film veterans Rajinikanth and Akkineni Nagarjuna have publicly lauded the recently released sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. After viewing the movie, Rajinikanth took to social media to express his admiration for director Nag Ashwin and his team, stating, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level, (sic)." "Eagerly waiting for Part 2." In response, Ashwin expressed gratitude for the praise.

'Naagi you took us to another time': Nagarjuna heaped praises

Nagarjuna also praised the film and its star-studded cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. He posted on social media, "Congratulations to the team of Super duper Kalki 2898 AD!! Naagi you took us to another time and another place. Entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!" He further complimented the performances of the cast members in his post.

Nagarjuna couldn't stop praising performances in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Further complimenting the performances of the cast members, Nagarjuna wrote, "Amith Ji, the original mass hero Sir, you are on fire can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel, did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!!" He also extended his blessings to the rest of the team.

'Kalki 2898 AD' makes a significant box office impact

Kalki 2898 AD has made a significant impact at the box office, opening to ₹191.5cr globally. A Sacnilk report states that the film earned ₹54cr on its second day, a drop from the ₹95.3cr registered on its opening day, bringing the domestic total to ₹149cr. The film is a sci-fi dystopian narrative derived from Hindu mythology and features cameos by SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.