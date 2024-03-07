Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas-Disha Patani filming dance number in Italy

By Aikantik Bag 04:09 pm Mar 07, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Exciting news for sci-fi action-adventure fans! The creators of the much-awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD, recently shared a charming snapshot of Rebel Star Prabhas and Disha Patani ahead of their shoot in Italy. Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the delightful photo features the pair on an airplane, with Patani capturing Prabhas's side profile. The caption read, "A Darling Pic (heart emoji) Italy diaries ft. Prabhas & Disha Patani."

Shooting

More about their Italian schedule

Currently in Italy, the duo is filming a thrilling dance sequence for Kalki 2898 AD. The team also shared another image showcasing the technical crew alongside the actors, posing before heading out for the shoot. The X post stated, "Italy lo aata paata," which loosely translates to "Song and Dance in Italy."

Cast

Star-studded cast and release date

Kalki 2898 AD boasts an impressive cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, with Nag Ashwin helming the magnum opus. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and featuring music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film is set to hit theaters on May 9. Available in multiple languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as the release date draws near.