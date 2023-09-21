Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' makers issue statement against copyright infringement

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 03:46 pm 1 min read

'Kalki 2898 AD' makers issues notice amid piracy concerns

The producers of the upcoming sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, have issued a legal notice to prevent copyright infringement. The notice prohibits sharing any content related to the film, including scenes, footage, stills, music, and images, through social media or other means. Violations of the notice will be punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957. The makers shared the notice on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Star-studded cast and grand Comic-Con teaser release

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film's teaser premiered at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, receiving a positive response from attendees. The movie is set to be released in early 2024 and will be an extravagant visual spectacle.

