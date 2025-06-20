'Son of Sardaar 2' new posters: Will Jassi survive Scotland?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has dropped two more posters for his upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2.
The comedy entertainer, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, will hit theaters on July 25.
Taking to social media, Devgn shared the posters featuring other characters in the background and said: "He survived Punjab...Will he survive Scotland?"
Cast details
A look at cast and crew
The sequel to the 2012 hit film Son of Sardaar, this upcoming project will see Devgn reprising his iconic role as Jassi Randhawa. Actor Mrunal Thakur joins him as the female lead.
The film is produced by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series. It also stars Kubbra Sait and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt is reportedly returning as a don once again.
Box office showdown
'SOS2' to clash with 'Param Sundari'
The upcoming film will face competition at the box office from Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari.
Maddock Films's Param Sundari is also scheduled to release on July 25.
The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, explores a North-South love story.