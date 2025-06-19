'Son of Sardaar 2' poster: Ajay goes full action mode
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has unveiled his first look from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, it will be released on July 25, 2025.
In the poster, Devgn is seen in a full Sardar avatar with a yellow turban and black leather jacket. He stands atop two military tanks, hinting at both larger-than-life action and comedy.
Character reprise
Jassi Randhawa is back! Film shot in London, Chandigarh
Devgn will be reprising his role as Jassi Randhawa from the first part. The film was shot in Scotland, London, and Chandigarh. It promises to entertain audiences with its humor and intriguing storyline.
The poster also features the tagline: "The Return of the Sardaar."
In his Instagram post, Devgn wrote: "The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2."
Film details
Last film of actor Mukul Dev
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, and the late Mukul Dev in pivotal roles.
The film marks the last appearance of model-actor Dev. His close friend Singh had earlier spoken about his performance in the movie.
"He has done such fantastic work in SOS 2...People are going to roll on the floor laughing after seeing his work."