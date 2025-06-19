What's the story

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has unveiled his first look from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, it will be released on July 25, 2025.

In the poster, Devgn is seen in a full Sardar avatar with a yellow turban and black leather jacket. He stands atop two military tanks, hinting at both larger-than-life action and comedy.