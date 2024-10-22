Summarize Simplifying... In short The Punjab government has greenlit the prosecution of Dera chief, Ram Rahim, in three sacrilege cases linked to the desecration of the Sikh holy scripture in 2015.

Rahim, currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder, had sought a CBI investigation into these cases, leading to a temporary halt in proceedings.

The cases revolve around incidents in Faridkot district's Bargari village, where parts of the Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered.

Punjab government approves prosecution of Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases

What's the story Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has authorized the prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases, following the Supreme Court's decision to lift the stay previously imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On Friday, the Supreme Court removed the stay on proceedings against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda leader in three sacrilege cases from 2015, allowing the legal process to move forward.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued a notice Singh following an appeal by the Punjab government challenging the High Court's stay on his trial. In March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had paused proceedings against Singh in three sacrilege cases. These cases stem from incidents in Bargari, Faridkot district, where the Sikh holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, was allegedly desecrated and had gone missing.

In December 2021, Singh approached the HC, seeking a CBI investigation into the three 2015 sacrilege FIRs. The HC subsequently stayed the proceedings. The cases involve sacrilege incidents in Punjab's Faridkot, where parts of the Guru Granth Sahib were discovered scattered in Bargari village on October 12, 2015. An FIR was filed under sections 295 and 120-B of the IPC at Bajakhana police station. Singh is currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape and has also been convicted of murder.