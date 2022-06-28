India

Arrested Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli attends son's funeral

IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested on graft charges earlier this month.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Punjab, Sanjay Popli—who was arrested on graft charges—reportedly attended his son Kartik Popli's funeral in Chandigarh on Monday. Popli on Saturday alleged Punjab's Vigilance Bureau murdered his son, claiming he is an eyewitness to the incident. Popli was arrested last week for allegedly demanding a 1% commission to clear bills for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assumed power in Punjab in March, CM Bhagwant Mann has reportedly come down heavily on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.

A believer in zero-corruption policy, Mann even acted against his Cabinet colleague Vijay Singla over alleged graft charges.

Arrests of Popli and his accomplice Sandeep Wats are part of Mann's anti-graft crusade leading to a crackdown on government functionaries.

Allegation Family claims Vigilance Bureau killed Kartik

While the police said that Kartik died by suicide, his family alleged that he was murdered and died of gunshot wounds. Popli's wife claimed the Vigilance Bureau officers tortured Kartik and killed him. They also allegedly tortured their domestic help for evidence. She accused the Vigilance Bureau and DSP (Vigilance) Ajay Kumar of being under the pressure from the chief minister.

Counterclaim Chandigarh Police says vigilance team heard gunshot

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Chahal, SSP Chandigarh, said that the vigilance team, which was at Popli's residence for a raid, heard a gunshot. Later, the team realized the 27-year-old shot himself with Popli's licensed gun. The team had carried out a raid at Popli's house and seized gold and silver coins, cash, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets. The team denied any involvement in Kartik's death.

Seizure Gold, silver, cash, gadgets recovered

About 12kg of gold was recovered from Popli's house in Chandigarh. Three silver bricks weighing one kilogram each were found and several 10gm silver coins were recovered as well, the police said. The police also said that Kartik shot himself during the seizure of a bag with several high-end phones, two smartwatches, and Rs. 3.5 lakh in cash from the storeroom.

Videographed Final postmortem report awaited; initial findings point at bullet injury

Kartik's postmortem examination was conducted at Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research under an additional deputy commissioner's supervision. The procedure that lasted two hours was also videographed. While the final report is awaited, initial findings said he died due to a bullet injury to the head. HT quoted sources as saying there were no other signs of struggle on Kartik's body.

Statement Let law take its own course: Popli

Popli's lawyer Matwinder Singh on Monday said the family wasn't in a condition to give a statement regarding their version of the incident. Popli said, "Let the law take its own course. I am here for my son's mourning. I will not make any statement." On Sunday, the family wrote to Chandigarh's DGP alleging Kartik was murdered, demanding the involved officer's statement be recorded.