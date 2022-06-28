India

Delhi government makes PUC certificate mandatory, automatic challans at home

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 28, 2022, 09:56 pm 3 min read

Delhi's Transport Department has asked all registered vehicle owners to obtain a valid PUCC for their vehicles to avoid a fine.

In an effort to reduce pollution, the Delhi government has directed vehicle owners to obtain valid pollution under control certificates (PUCC) to avoid strict fines. Penalties include a three-month suspension of the driver's license, a Rs. 10,000 fine, and/or imprisonment of up to three months. The government also plans to send automatically generated e-challans to owners who haven't gotten their vehicles checked for pollution.

Context Why does this story matter?

The special drive is expected to slightly improve air quality in the national capital.

However, detailed action plans are also required to decrease pollution caused by construction projects and the burning of trash and stubble.

While BS4 and BS6 compliant vehicles are required to get a nee PUCC once a year, other vehicles must get checked for pollution every three months.

Delhi What is the new system all about?

The database of vehicles—for which PUCCs haven't been obtained in over a year—has been updated, according to officials. The owners would get an online or SMS notice, and defaulters would have 15 days to obtain a new PUCC. Those who don't comply will receive an e-challan and the Transport Department's data will be treated as evidence. The system's operational modalities are still being finalized.

New rules Penalty includes 3 months' imprisonment or a Rs. 10,000 fine

A recent public notice also stated that Delhi's Transportation Department will issue challans to vehicles with expired PUCCs. The challans will be issued in accordance with Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, which states that failure to have PUCC can result in up to three months in jail, or a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or both.

Statement Official statement over the development

Besides facing conventional penal provisions, defaulters "will also be disqualified to hold their license for three months," stated the notice. In order to avoid a fine, the notice advised all registered vehicle owners whose automobiles are over a year old from the date of registration to have their vehicles inspected and obtain a valid PUCC. The government aims to implement the new system soon.

Quote Delhi government promoting adoption of electric vehicles: Official

"All electric or battery-driven vehicles are exempted from getting checked for pollution. The government is also trying to increase the adoption of EVs on a large scale to bring in a stark improvement in the city's air quality," an official reportedly stated, requesting anonymity. The Delhi government also recently requested neighboring states that all interstate buses destined for Delhi be equipped with BS6-compliant engines.

Delhi government Government aims to reduce vehicular emissions to bare minimum

Notably, all these measures are part of an action plan by Delhi's Transport Department to ensure vehicle emissions contribute a bare minimum to air pollution during the winter months. According to reports, there are also plans to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from November 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, with the exception of those powered by CNG or electricity.