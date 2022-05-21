India

Respite from blistering heatwave in sight for north India: IMD

Respite from blistering heatwave in sight for north India: IMD

Written by Abhishek Hari May 21, 2022, 11:59 am 3 min read

Light rain, accompanied by dust storms and strong winds, brought the mercury down in Delhi on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many parts of north India, including Delhi, will experience a respite from the scorching heatwave over the next week. "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather Services.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IMD's announcement may bring some relief to people in north India, who have been reeling under intense heatwave conditions.

Last week, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 49 °C.

This year, northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years.

In April, the northwest region's average maximum temperature was 35.9 °C, while the same was 37.78 °C in central India.

Orange alert Orange alert issued for storms in north India including Delhi

The IMD has issued an "orange alert" for hail storms and thunderstorms in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The temperature in Delhi is expected to drop on Saturday due to isolated and diffused thunderstorms, dust storms, and cloudy weather. On Friday, the maximum temperature at Delhi's central weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, was 44.4 °C, which was five degrees above normal.

Northern plains Weather conditions in Haryana and Rajasthan

Light rain, along with dust storms and gusty winds, brought the temperature down in areas of Haryana on Friday. Heatwave conditions persisted in most regions of Rajasthan on Friday, but the state may eventually see some reprieve from the oppressive heat starting on Saturday. Rajasthan may also witness strong surface winds of around 30-40km/h with the possibility of a dust storm on Monday.

North India Hailstorms likely over north India in next five days

Over the next five days, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected in the Western Himalayan region. Isolated hailstorms are expected in Himachal Pradesh until Monday, in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. In the next five days, hailstorms are also possible in the state of Uttarakhand as well.

Monsoon Monsoon rushing towards Kerala; heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar

The southwest monsoon is now rushing towards the mainland after arriving early over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with the weather service recently predicting the onset of an early monsoon over Kerala by the middle of next week. As a result, extensive heavy rain, isolated thunder squalls, and gusty winds are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next five days.