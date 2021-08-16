Parts of Rajasthan faced flood-like situation earlier in August

The rainfall in some of the districts in Western Rajasthan is likely to remain below normal and under deficit rainfall category

While several districts in eastern Rajasthan faced a flood-like situation due to excessive rains, some in the western part of the state received deficit rains, which may lead to a drought-like situation, the weather office said. The rainfall in some of the districts in western Rajasthan is likely to remain below normal and under the deficit rainfall category, a Meteorological (MeT) official said.

Details

Spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is over: Official

The official said that no significant rainfall in the western region is expected now. The spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which created a flood-like situation, got over earlier this month. However, rainfall is expected to increase after a couple of days with the possibility of light to moderate rains in eastern parts of Rajasthan and heavy rains in isolated areas, he added.

Information

Eleven of 33 districts are under deficit rainfall category

According to the data provided by the water resources department, 11 of the total 33 districts are under the deficit rainfall category, 13 under the normal rainfall category and five received excessive rains from June 1 to August 15.

Rainfall

Rajasthan has recorded 2.4% more than average rainfall

Four districts have recorded abnormal rains and there is no district under the scanty rainfall category. Rajasthan has recorded 2.4% more than the average rainfall. Kota division recorded abnormal rains this monsoon season so far with 76.3% more than the average rainfall. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall activity created trouble for people in other eastern Rajasthan districts of Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, and Dausa.

Information

Out of 727, 118 dams are completely filled

Bharatpur division recorded excess rains while Jodhpur division is under deficit rainfall category. At the same time, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur are under the normal category. Meanwhile, of the total 727 dams, 118 are completely filled, 309 are partially filled and 228 are empty.

Districts

Here is a breakup of the rainfall in Rajasthan districts

Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur recorded deficit rains ((-20% to -59%) while Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, and Sikar recorded normal rains (19% to -19%). Dausa, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Karauli, and Tonk recorded excess rainfall (20% to 59%) whereas Baran, Bundi, Kota, and Sawaimadhopur recorded abnormal rains (60% or more).