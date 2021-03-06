A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted by her distant relative, raped repeatedly and forced to work, has been rescued from Pokaran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after 22 days, the police said on Friday. The accused, 45, has since been arrested and the girl sent to a shelter home in Kota, PTI reported. Here are more details on this.

Details Case of abduction was registered on February 10

A case of abduction was registered at the Itawa Police station in Rajasthan on February 10. The girl was rescued on Thursday from Pokaran where she had been held captive, repeatedly raped by the accused, and even forced to work at a construction site, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Itawa, Vijayshankar Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Details Accused has been booked, sent to police custody

The accused has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court on Friday that sent him to police custody for one day. Kaniz Fatima, Child welfare committee, Kota, claimed the girl said she had been drugged by the accused and taken on a motorcycle to Swaimadhopur.

Information 20-year-old was abducted, raped last year in Rajasthan

In another similar incident, a 20-year-old woman from Baran district of Rajasthan was abducted on November 9 last year. She was held captive in a forest and repeatedly raped by a 22-year-old youth for 14 days before her father rescued her on November 22, 2020.

Other incidents Several crimes against women reported recently