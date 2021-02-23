A four-year-old girl was found dead while her seven-year-old cousin was in a critical condition hours after they went missing in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police confirmed. The girls were reported missing on Monday by their family members. Meanwhile, the injured girl was immediately rushed to a hospital from where she was referred to the Bareilly Medical College. Here are more details on this.

Details The girls were last seen playing outside their house

The horrific incident was reported from Khijarpur village where the two cousins were seen playing outside their house before they disappeared. After their family members along with the locals started searching for them, the body of one of the girls was found lying in a mustard field. The elder girl was found three hours later at some distance in a sugarcane field.

Details They had injuries on the head and neck

According to the police, the deceased girl had blood oozing out of her mouth. Her head and neck were also injured. She was declared dead at a local hospital and her post-mortem report is awaited. "The elder girl also has injuries on her neck. It appears that someone tried to strangulate her," said Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand.

Probe Police have filed a case; probe is underway

The police have since filed a case and detained over half a dozen suspects as part of the investigation. "Only after the injured girl regains consciousness, things will be clear, but information is being collected from the people of the area. Many people are being questioned by bringing them to the police station. The case will be worked out very soon," said SP Anand.

Similar incident In another incident, student found half-burnt in Shahjahanpur

In another gruesome incident from Shahjahanpur, a female student of BA second year was found in a half-burnt condition near the highway on Nagaria crossing on Monday evening. The woman, said to be in her early twenties, was found without any clothes by some local residents who then informed the police. "We are waiting for her statement to start further investigations," SP Anand said.

Information Days ago, two girls were killed in UP's Unnao