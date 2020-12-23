In a tragic incident, two people died due to gas leakage at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh, reports said on Wednesday. The incident took place at 10:30 pm last night at the Urea-1 plant. VP Singh and Abhay Nandan, two senior officials at the plant, passed away while trying to control the situation. Here's what happened.

What happened One official rushed to the site, was exposed

Last night, the tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump broke and got detached, triggering a heavy leakage. Singh, 47, rushed to the scene to repair it but was exposed to the poisonous gas. Subsequently, Nandan, 57, tried to help him but he was also exposed, reports HT. By the time others went to rescue the duo, the gas had spread dangerously.

Details Two people have been discharged from hospital

IFFCO revealed that 13 employees and three contract laborers were affected. Of them, six were taken to a hospital in Prayagraj and the others were shifted to the township hospital. "Two of them have been discharged. Condition of the remaining 14 is stable," the company said. Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said a plant unit has been shut and the leakage has stopped.

Aftermath IFFCO will be investigating the incident, Adityanath also ordered probe