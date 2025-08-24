'LinkedIn thinks...it's fake': Shraddha Kapoor seeks help over blocked account
Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Shraddha Kapoor recently took to Instagram Stories to express her frustration over an unexpected issue with her LinkedIn account. Despite having a premium and verified profile, the platform has mistakenly flagged it as fake, preventing her from using it. In her post, she directly addressed LinkedIn, asking for assistance in resolving the issue.
'Getting an account going has itself become a journey'
Kapoor wrote, "Dear LinkedIn, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made and ready, and premium and verified, but no one can see it." She humorously added that she wants to start sharing her "entrepreneurial journey," but "getting an account going has itself become a journey."
Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2 (2024), directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, was a massive hit at the box office. Recently, she was spotted outside Maddock Films's office in Mumbai, sparking speculation about her next project. Reports suggest that she may collaborate with producer Dinesh Vijan on an adaptation of a popular Marathi novel.