'Nobody wants to face reality...': Mithun on 'Bengal Files' controversy

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has spoken about the intense controversy surrounding his upcoming movie, The Bengal Files. He said that any attempt to showcase reality is quickly labeled as "politically motivated." Earlier, director Vivek Agnihotri and actor-producer Pallavi Joshi accused the West Bengal government of blocking the film's trailer launch and a special screening in Kolkata.

Actor's statement Chakraborty spoke on Noakhali genocide, Great Calcutta killings Speaking to IANS, Chakraborty said, "The moment you show truth, it becomes politically motivated. It's surprising that nobody wants to face reality." He also spoke about the Noakhali genocide and the Great Calcutta killings. "Do you know what happened in Noakhali? All that is known is 'a lot of people were killed...finished." "It was the same for the Great Calcutta killings as well," he said.

Actor's views 'As soon as someone talks about truth...' Chakraborty further said, "Nobody wants to know how and why it happened, but Vivek Agnihotri is saying, 'Please know the truth.' A genocide took place in Noakhali in which around 40,000 Hindus were killed." "In the Great Calcutta killings, the same, and people will revolt." "This is the truth and as soon as someone talks about the truth it becomes politically motivated. What can we do about it?"