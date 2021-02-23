Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented the state's interim budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in Chennai today. However, the Opposition members, who were denied permission to speak ahead of the budget session, staged a walkout. Meanwhile, the state has devoted Rs. 19,420 crore for the healthcare sector this year. Here are more details on this.

Details Spending on healthcare increased due to the pandemic

A total of Rs. 19,420 crore was allocated for the healthcare sector of the state. To note, the spending on the health sector has been increased this year in order to support the medical infrastructure and staff in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected tens of thousands across the state since last year.

Details Special clinics allocated Rs. 144 crore

Further, a total of Rs. 1,953.98 crore was allocated for the state's nutrition program. Meanwhile, Amma mini clinics, which had been launched in December last year with an aim to provide essential healthcare services to the lesser privileged sections of the population, were allocated Rs. 144 crore in the budget today, the Deputy CM announced in his speech.

Information 2,749 community health complexes to be constructed

It was also announced that a total of 2,749 community health complexes will be constructed in the state. The construction of these complexes will require a sum of Rs. 144.33 crore.

Other details Pandemic led to expenditure of Rs. 12,913 crore

Panneerselvam also said that the outbreak of COVID-19 led to an expenditure of Rs. 12,913 crore in the southern state. Separately, the state also aims to provide drinking water connection to 40 lakh households. The school education sector was allocated a sum of Rs. 34,181 crore while Rs. 1,700 crore were assigned to special schemes meant to provide facilities to the differently-abled people.

