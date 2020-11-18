On Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar met with an accident when a tanker rammed into her vehicle in Tamil Nadu. Sharing pictures from the incident, Khushbu, who was on her way to Cuddalore, said that she met with an accident near Melmaruvathur. Thankfully, she didn't get hurt. Khushbu has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Here are more details on this.

Details Lord Murugan has saved us: Khushbu

The 50-year-old was in her car when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. Assuring that she is safe, Khushbu tweeted, "With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey toward Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yaatrai (sic)." "Police are investigating the case. Lord Murugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she further wrote.

Twitter Post Here's what Khushbu wrote on Twitter

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

Quote 'Container rammed into me and not the other way'

In another tweet, Khushu said, "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me, not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me (sic)."

Twitter Post 'Thank you for all the inquiries and good wishes'

Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

Film career A brief about Khushbu's acting career

Khushbu is quite popular in the South Indian film industry. She had started her acting career as a child artist with the Bollywood movie, The Burning Train. She also worked as a child artist in movies like Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, and Dard Ka Rishta. In the southern industry, she has shared screen space with with stars such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and others.

Political career Khushbu joined politics in 2010