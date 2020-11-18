-
18 Nov 2020
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar meets with accident; escapes unhurt
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
On Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar met with an accident when a tanker rammed into her vehicle in Tamil Nadu.
Sharing pictures from the incident, Khushbu, who was on her way to Cuddalore, said that she met with an accident near Melmaruvathur. Thankfully, she didn't get hurt.
Khushbu has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
Lord Murugan has saved us: Khushbu
-
The 50-year-old was in her car when a tanker rammed into her vehicle.
Assuring that she is safe, Khushbu tweeted, "With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey toward Cuddalore to participate in Vel Yaatrai (sic)."
"Police are investigating the case. Lord Murugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she further wrote.
-
Twitter Post
Here's what Khushbu wrote on Twitter
-
Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020
-
Quote
'Container rammed into me and not the other way'
-
In another tweet, Khushu said, "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me, not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me (sic)."
-
Twitter Post
'Thank you for all the inquiries and good wishes'
-
Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020
-
Film career
A brief about Khushbu's acting career
-
Khushbu is quite popular in the South Indian film industry.
She had started her acting career as a child artist with the Bollywood movie, The Burning Train.
She also worked as a child artist in movies like Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, and Dard Ka Rishta.
In the southern industry, she has shared screen space with with stars such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and others.
-
Political career
Khushbu joined politics in 2010
-
Khushbu began her political career in 2010 as she joined the political party DMK, which was led by late M Karunanidhi at that time.
In 2014, she quit the DMK and joined Congress. Last month, she resigned from Congress and joined the BJP.
The move is noteworthy considering that Tamil Nadu is set to go for polls in May next year.