Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 01:13 pm
Written byShubham Dasgupta
The tall, dark, and handsome former US president will be back on TV again.
Democrat Barack Obama will be seen next on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as per the recent announcement made on the show.
The politician will talk about his memoir A Promised Land, which is the first of his two-book series about his administration.
Here are more details.
Recently, Obama's interview on 60 Minutes bagged a whopping 2.0 rating, hooking about 12.38 mn viewers to this non-sport event, which was the most-watched show in its category last Sunday.
Maintaining his dignity, the 44th President of the US had shed light on how President Donald Trump should concede respectfully, now that President-elect Joe Biden has won the election fair and square.
In the same interview, he said the president is a public servant and it's the concerned person's duty to leave the position to his or her successor when the time is up.
"If my daughters, in any kind of competition, pouted and then accused the other side of cheating when they lost, when there was no evidence of it, we'd scold them," Obama said.
Kimmel would most definitely enjoy Obama's company for the second time in his show, the first time being when Obama was the president and shared the mean tweets against him on national television in 2015.
Obama has also appeared for interviews with Oprah Winfrey and CBS News to spread awareness about the book he wrote to "restore" youth's faith in US democracy.
Meanwhile, teasing content from his memoir on 60 Minutes, Obama said he is thankful to his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama for accepting his decision to run for president, something she was strongly against.
"The fact that she put up with it and forgave me was an act of grace that I am grateful for," Obama had said.
