The tall, dark, and handsome former US president will be back on TV again. Democrat Barack Obama will be seen next on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as per the recent announcement made on the show. The politician will talk about his memoir A Promised Land, which is the first of his two-book series about his administration. Here are more details.

Recent episode Obama helped '60 Minutes' go viral

Recently, Obama's interview on 60 Minutes bagged a whopping 2.0 rating, hooking about 12.38 mn viewers to this non-sport event, which was the most-watched show in its category last Sunday. Maintaining his dignity, the 44th President of the US had shed light on how President Donald Trump should concede respectfully, now that President-elect Joe Biden has won the election fair and square.

Obama style Thoughts on passing the baton

In the same interview, he said the president is a public servant and it's the concerned person's duty to leave the position to his or her successor when the time is up. "If my daughters, in any kind of competition, pouted and then accused the other side of cheating when they lost, when there was no evidence of it, we'd scold them," Obama said.

Backdrop Is this Obama's second Kimmel meet?

Kimmel would most definitely enjoy Obama's company for the second time in his show, the first time being when Obama was the president and shared the mean tweets against him on national television in 2015. Obama has also appeared for interviews with Oprah Winfrey and CBS News to spread awareness about the book he wrote to "restore" youth's faith in US democracy.

Details What to expect from the memoir?