'Rats drank 800 bottles of liquor': Dhanbad traders' outlandish claim
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, liquor traders in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, have blamed rats for the mysterious disappearance of stocks from around 800 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles. The incident came to light during a stock check ahead of the state's new liquor policy coming into effect on September 1. The state administration is currently inspecting liquor stocks as part of this transition.
Allegations
Stock check conducted under supervision of top officials
The stock check was conducted in Dhanbad's Baliapur and Pradhan Khunta areas under the supervision of top administrative officials. During this inspection, about 800 IMFL bottles were found to be empty or nearly empty. When questioned about the missing stocks, traders alleged that rats had chewed off the bottle caps and consumed the liquor.
Compensation
Officials to serve notices to traders
Despite the traders' bizarre explanation, officials have decided to hold them accountable for the missing stocks. Ramlila Ravani, Assistant Excise Commissioner, confirmed that notices will be served to traders for compensating the losses. When asked about their rat-related claims, he dismissed them as "nonsense." This isn't the first time rats have been blamed in Dhanbad; previously, they were accused of consuming seized bhang and marijuana.
Policy shift
Jharkhand's new liquor policy
Jharkhand's new liquor policy will change the management and allocation of liquor shops from state control to private licensees through an online lottery system. Officials say this move is aimed at enhancing transparency in revenue collection and reducing administrative burden on the state. The policy also seeks to streamline operations by transferring responsibilities from government officials to private entities, thereby improving efficiency and accountability in the sector.