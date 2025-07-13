'Rats drank 800 bottles of liquor': Dhanbad traders' outlandish claim

In a bizarre turn of events, liquor traders in Dhanbad , Jharkhand , have blamed rats for the mysterious disappearance of stocks from around 800 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles. The incident came to light during a stock check ahead of the state's new liquor policy coming into effect on September 1. The state administration is currently inspecting liquor stocks as part of this transition.

Allegations Stock check conducted under supervision of top officials The stock check was conducted in Dhanbad's Baliapur and Pradhan Khunta areas under the supervision of top administrative officials. During this inspection, about 800 IMFL bottles were found to be empty or nearly empty. When questioned about the missing stocks, traders alleged that rats had chewed off the bottle caps and consumed the liquor.

Compensation Officials to serve notices to traders Despite the traders' bizarre explanation, officials have decided to hold them accountable for the missing stocks. Ramlila Ravani, Assistant Excise Commissioner, confirmed that notices will be served to traders for compensating the losses. When asked about their rat-related claims, he dismissed them as "nonsense." This isn't the first time rats have been blamed in Dhanbad; previously, they were accused of consuming seized bhang and marijuana.