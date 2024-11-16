UP: Newlywed, 5 others killed in accident due to fog
A newlywed couple and five others lost their lives in a tragic accident on National Highway-74 in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on a foggy Saturday morning as the couple was returning home from their wedding in Jharkhand. They were traveling in an auto-rickshaw hired from Moradabad railway station when a car, trying to overtake another, rammed into their auto in the dense fog.
Accident details and immediate aftermath revealed
Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek confirmed that the bride, groom and four members of the groom's family died on the spot in the collision. The auto-rickshaw driver later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two other people were injured and rushed to a community health center for treatment. The car driver, who was also injured in the accident, has been booked by police.
Chief Minister expresses condolences, ensures relief efforts
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured. He has also instructed district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and expedite relief efforts. Lucknow experienced its first dense fog of the season on Friday morning, with visibility plummeting to 50 metres around 7:30am. Several other cities in Uttar Pradesh suffered similar conditions.Fursatganj saw extremely severe fog, with airport visibility down to zero meters.