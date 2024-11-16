Summarize Simplifying... In short A newlywed couple and five others tragically lost their lives in a fog-induced accident in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences and ensured swift relief efforts, particularly for the two injured individuals.

The incident occurred amidst the season's first dense fog, which drastically reduced visibility across several cities in the region.

The accident took place on Saturday morning

UP: Newlywed, 5 others killed in accident due to fog

By Chanshimla Varah 11:46 am Nov 16, 202411:46 am

What's the story A newlywed couple and five others lost their lives in a tragic accident on National Highway-74 in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on a foggy Saturday morning as the couple was returning home from their wedding in Jharkhand. They were traveling in an auto-rickshaw hired from Moradabad railway station when a car, trying to overtake another, rammed into their auto in the dense fog.

Collision impact

Accident details and immediate aftermath revealed

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek confirmed that the bride, groom and four members of the groom's family died on the spot in the collision. The auto-rickshaw driver later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two other people were injured and rushed to a community health center for treatment. The car driver, who was also injured in the accident, has been booked by police.

Government response

Chief Minister expresses condolences, ensures relief efforts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured. He has also instructed district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and expedite relief efforts. Lucknow experienced its first dense fog of the season on Friday morning, with visibility plummeting to 50 metres around 7:30am. Several other cities in Uttar Pradesh suffered similar conditions.Fursatganj saw extremely severe fog, with airport visibility down to zero meters.