Summarize Simplifying... In short A fire broke out in a Jhansi hospital when a nurse lit a match while connecting an oxygen cylinder, causing panic and chaos.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a multi-level investigation into the incident, promising strict action against those found guilty and compensation for the victims' families.

The hospital's administration has been criticized for negligence, as expired fire extinguishers were found and safety alarms failed to activate, delaying evacuation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit

'Nurse lit matchstick...': Eyewitness recounts Jhansi hospital fire horror

By Chanshimla Varah 11:21 am Nov 16, 202411:21 am

What's the story A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi killed 10 newborns on Friday night. The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator at around 10:30pm. Eyewitness Bhagwan Das has now alleged that a nurse's negligence—lighting a matchstick in the oxygen-rich environment—led to the rapid spread of fire in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Eyewitness

Das helped rescue 3-4 children

Das stated that the nurse was attempting to connect an oxygen cylinder's pipe when she lit the match. Das, who was in the ward since his child was admitted at the hospital, stated, "As soon as the match was lit, the entire ward caught fire." Following the chaos, Das quickly wrapped three-four children in a cloth that was around his neck and took them to safety. He saved a few more children with the help of others.

Probe initiated

Government launches investigation into hospital fire

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a multi-level probe into the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak promised that "the cause of the fire will be probed" and strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He also promised support for the families affected by this tragedy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation for the victims' families. Each family of the deceased will get ₹5 lakh, while those injured will be given ₹50,000 each.

Negligence alleged

Opposition party criticizes hospital administration

The fire created chaos in the hospital, triggering a stampede-like situation as people attempted to flee. Expired fire extinguishers were discovered in the ward, and safety alarms failed to activate, which consequently delayed the evacuation. The fire took more than two hours to be doused, with visuals showing charred equipment in the NICU ward. Authorities are now working to identify all victims, considering DNA tests if needed.