Summarize Simplifying... In short India has officially placed a bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a move seen as a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and top sports administrators are lobbying for India's selection, with potential inclusion of local sports like yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi.

India is among 10 countries vying for the opportunity, with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission set to evaluate each potential host nation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India is aiming to host the 2036 Olympics

India officially bids to host 2036 Olympics, Paralympics: Report

By Parth Dhall 06:07 pm Nov 05, 202406:07 pm

What's the story India has officially shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission on October 1, IANS reported. As per the rerport, this move is in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of using the Games as a catalyst for national development.

National development

PM Modi's vision for 2036 Games

The bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games is viewed as a major step toward fulfilling PM Modi's vision. A source said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in India in 2036 has taken a significant step forward." The source also emphasized that this monumental opportunity could have massive benefits. It will drive economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment throughout the country.

Strategic moves

IOA's lobbying efforts and potential sports inclusion

Earlier this year, top sports administrators of India, including IOA President PT Usha, visited the Paris Games to lobby for India's selection as host. If successful, India may vouch for inclusion of disciplines like yoga, kho kho and kabaddi in the Games, reports suggest. Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has detailed a strategy for a successful bid in a report to new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Athlete involvement

PM Modi seeks athletes' input for 2036 preparations

While interacting with athletes on Independence Day, PM Modi stressed on their input in preparing for the 2036 Olympics. He said, "India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. In this regard, the input from athletes who have played in previous Olympics is very important." Modi added that he would leave no stone unturned in organizing the Games on Indian soil.

Global competition

India among 10 nations vying for 2036 Games

India is among 10 countries to have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The other contenders are Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, Poland, Egypt, and South Korea. Notably, the IOC's Future Host Commission will conduct an evaluation of each potential host nation before deciding on the host city in a few years.