Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis star Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2024 ATP Finals due to an injury, causing a reshuffle in the tournament lineup.

Despite a lackluster season without a Grand Slam win, Djokovic clinched an Olympic gold, becoming the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam.

The remaining spots in the ATP Finals are likely to be filled by Casper Ruud, Alex De Minaur, and Andrey Rublev. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2024 ATP Finals: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 05:55 pm Nov 05, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming ATP Finals owing to an injury. The announcement comes just days after he pulled out of the ATP Paris Masters, a tournament which ended with Alexander Zverev as the champion. Djokovic took to social media to express his disappointment over the development. Notably, the Serb is one short of completing 100 tour-level titles.

Social media statement

Djokovic's message to fans and fellow players

On his Instagram Story, Djokovic wrote, "I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week." He apologized to fans who were looking forward to seeing him and wished all the competitors a successful tournament. Although he withdrew from the ATP Finals scheduled for November 10-17 in Turin, Italy, he promised fans he would be back by saying "See you soon!"

Tournament impact

Impact of Djokovic's withdrawal on ATP Finals lineup

Djokovic's exit from the tournament has also caused a reshuffle in the line-up for the ATP Finals. Players such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz have already earned their berths at the event. After Djokovic's withdrawal, Casper Ruud, Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev are now likely to fill the remaining three spots in Turin.

Season review

Djokovic's 2024 season: A look at his performance

Djokovic has had a lucklasture campaign by his standards in 2024. He failed to win a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2016. Despite winning a major, Djokovic clinched one title that had previously eluded him - an Olympic gold in Paris. Djokovic became only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold). He is currently 37-9 in the season.