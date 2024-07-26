In short Simplifying... In short Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, and Alexander Zverev are top contenders for the men's singles gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz overcame Djokovic at 2024 Wimbledon final (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

2024 Paris Olympics: Gold medal contenders in men's singles tennis

By Rajdeep Saha 09:36 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics promises aplenty as the world's best men's singles tennis players vie it out for the prestigious gold medal. The tennis event will be held at Roland Garros. Notably, the 33rd Summer Olympics is set to see new chapters being written and tennis will have its share of thrills in the men's singles category. Here we decode the gold medal contenders.

#1

Carlos Alcaraz - Spain

Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the men's singles gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is set to represent Spain in his maiden Olympic event. Alcaraz won the 2024 Roland Garros title before sealing his second successive Wimbledon honor. Alcaraz owns a 33-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season. He has won three titles, including two Grand Slams.

#2

Novak Djokovic - Serbia

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has won 98 ATP titles. He holds the record for the most Grand Slams won in men's singles (24). Djokovic, who lost the 2024 Wimbledon final, is vying for his maiden Olympic gold. Notably, Djokovic's first and only medal (bronze) at the Olympics came at the 2008 Beijing Games. He is 23-7 this season.

#3

Daniil Medvedev - Individual Neutral Athletes

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev will be featuring under the Individual Neutral Athletes category in Paris. Medvedev is yet to win an Olympic medal and he will be eager to make things count. Medvedev doesn't have a sound record at Roland Garros. He owns a 10-8 record record at the French Open. Medvedev, who is 33-10 this season, needs to play his best tennis.

#4

Rafael Nadal - Spain

Rafael Nadal is a two-time gold medalist at the Olympics. He won the men's singles event in 2008 before winning gold in men's doubles (2016). Nadal missed the 2012 and 2020 Olympics with injuries. Nadal has had fitness issues due to injuries of late before recently making a return at the Swedish Open. He loves Roland Garros and is a 14-time Slam winner here.

#5

Alexander Zverev - Germany

Reigning men's singles tennis Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany would be keen to defend his crown. Zverev had beaten Karen Khachanov for the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics. He is 44-13 on the ATP Tour this season, winning one honor. Zverev has a 34-9 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He reached the 2024 French Open final and is a three-time semi-finalist.