Google AI set to change how you watch 2024 Olympics
Google has been named the "official AI sponsor for Team USA" for the 2024 Olympics, set to commence on July 26. This designation is part of a collaboration with NBCUniversal, which will prominently feature Google's artificial intelligence capabilities throughout the event's broadcast. A key highlight of this partnership will be the use of Google Maps's 3D views, providing audiences with immersive visuals of significant venues such as Versailles, Stade Roland Garros, and the Aquatics Centre.
Google's Gemini AI to play key role in Olympics broadcast
Google's Gemini and other AI tools will be showcased during the broadcast. Announcers and commentators will integrate Google Search AI Overviews into their segments, aiming to answer questions related to the Olympics and Paralympics. The broadcast will also feature AI-generated recaps by Al Michaels. Comedian Leslie Jones is slated to interact with Gemini during scripted activities, including learning a new sport.
Athletes to explore Paris using Google's AI tools
Five Olympic and Paralympic athletes will feature in social videos and late-night promos, using Google's Gemini along with other tools such as Google Lens, Circle to Search, and Google Maps Immersive View to explore Paris. This initiative is part of the broader partnership between Google and NBCUniversal for the 2024 Olympics. The partnership will help Google present its AI tools to a global audience and draw new users as it continues to trail behind OpenAI in the AI race.