Proton's on-device AI assistant helps you securely craft emails

By Akash Pandey 07:15 pm Jul 18, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Swiss privacy app creator, Proton, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool named Proton Scribe. The on-device AI writing assistant is designed to aid users in composing, redrafting, and proofreading emails before sending. The launch comes on the heels of Google's recent integration of its Gemini AI into Gmail, reflecting Proton's ongoing efforts to emulate Google's productivity tools. Proton's founder, Andy Yen, assures that the AI assistant won't learn from user data, addressing privacy concerns.

Tech details

Proton Scribe: A privacy-centric AI tool built on open-source model

Proton Scribe is built on Mistral 7B, an open-source language model from French AI startup Mistral. Proton plans to refine this model to optimize it for its specific use-case. The tool will be available under the open-source GPL-3.0 license, which allows for third-party security and privacy audits. This unique feature enables Proton Scribe to operate entirely at the local device level, ensuring user data remains within the device.

User options

It offers local and server-based operations

For users less concerned about security, Proton Scribe also runs on Proton's servers for faster operation. Users preferring local operation are prompted to download the model once to their machine. The company emphasizes it doesn't keep any logs or share data with third parties for those running Proton Scribe from its servers. "Only the prompt entered by the user is transmitted to the server, and no data is ever retained after the email draft is created," as per Proton.

Tool features

Functionality and future improvements

Once installed, users can type in a prompt such as "request samples from a supplier," and hit generate. The assistant then produces a template email based on the theme provided, which can be edited and fine-tuned. However, as the tool doesn't use any local data, its responses will be generic rather than personalized or contextual. "Over time, we will look to improve Proton Scribe, adding context, etc., but all in a privacy-preserving way," Proton stated.

Market reach

Availability and target audience

Currently limited to email, Proton may expand the tool to other products in the future "depending on demand." The writing assistant is now available for Proton Mail on the web and desktop, with plans to expand to mobile devices in the future. The service is primarily targeted at business users who can access it for an extra $2.99 per month. Those on Proton's legacy and limited-availability plans will have free access to Proton Scribe.