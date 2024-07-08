In brief Simplifying... In brief India's government is investing ₹5,000 crore to acquire over 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, aiming to boost the country's AI capabilities.

Rather than buying the GPUs directly, the government will subsidize part of their cost to stimulate private sector investment.

This move, coupled with measures like viability gap funding or a voucher-based system, is designed to make computational power more affordable, particularly for startups and researchers, while ensuring the resources are not misused.

More than 10,000 GPUs will be acquired

India boosts AI mission with ₹5,000cr investment in NVIDIA GPUs

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:29 pm Jul 08, 202405:29 pm

What's the story The Indian government plans to invest around ₹5,000 crore of the total ₹10,372 crore budgeted for the India AI Mission, into Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). A major chunk of this fund shall go to NVIDIA. A senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) revealed this during the Global IndiaAI Summit in New Delhi. The investment aims to boost computational capabilities for start-ups and enterprises engaged in AI research and development.

Subsidy scheme

Government to subsidize GPU costs for private sector

Abhishek Singh, the Additional Secretary of MeitY, announced the Centre has earmarked around ₹5,000 crore to acquire more than 10,000 GPUs. However, he clarified that the government will not directly purchase these GPUs, but will subsidize part of their cost to encourage private sector investment.

Policy details

User choice and misuse prevention

Singh further elaborated that the government's goal is not to dictate which GPUs to use, but to support private investments while making computing capacity more affordable. The subsidy will lower costs for those needing computational power such as start-ups developing AI models or conducting research. To prevent potential misuse of subsidized computing resources, the Centre plans to implement checks and balances.

Expansion strategies

Exploring mechanisms to broaden GPU resource availability

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan claimed the government is considering mechanisms like viability gap funding or a voucher-based system, to expedite and increase the availability of GPU resources across the country. The emphasis on user choice as well as prevention of misuse, will ensure that the benefits of this investment reach the right hands, contributing to India's growth as a global AI powerhouse.