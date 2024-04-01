Next Article

Cybercriminals are using public charging ports to steal sensitive data

Indian government warns of data theft via public charging stations

By Akash Pandey 05:32 pm Apr 01, 202405:32 pm

What's the story Indian government has issued a public warning about the increasing prevalence of cyber scams, specifically targeting public phone charging stations. These scams, commonly known as "USB charger scam," exploit unsuspecting individuals who use public charging ports in various locations like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. The scam uses a technique called "juice-jacking," where cybercriminals can steal crucial data or implant malware onto users' devices when they connect to compromised ports.

Cyber threat

Juice-jacking and its impact on users

The threat posed by the USB charger scam is significant, exploiting the trust of individuals who depend on these charging ports while traveling. When users connect their devices to these compromised ports, they are unknowingly exposed to data theft, malware installation, or device hijacking. Authorities have responded to these cyber threats by recommending several proactive approaches for public awareness and protection.

Safety measures

Follow these measures to counteract USB charger scams

Authorities urge people to use traditional electrical outlets or bring their own chargers or power banks to avoid reliance on public USB stations. They also advise individuals to implement device security features like PIN or password locks, and avoid pairing with unfamiliar devices. Charging devices while powered off is suggested as a way to lessen exposure to external threats and decrease the risk of cyber attacks.

Cybersecurity

Importance of software updates and malware detection

Keeping software updated on phones is emphasized as essential for patching security vulnerabilities and fortifying defenses against emerging threats. Installing virus or malware detection software is also suggested as an additional layer of protection against malicious attacks. These measures are crucial in preventing the potential risks associated with the USB charger scam.

Incident reporting

Reporting incidents of USB charger scams

In the unfortunate event that individuals fall victim to the USB charging scam, they are encouraged to act swiftly by reporting incidents immediately. Victims can contact the designated helpline at 1930 or submit a cyber fraud report via the official website (https://www.cybercrime.gov.in). Prompt reporting can help authorities take necessary actions and prevent further occurrences of such scams.