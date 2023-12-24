Working with France after plane with 300 Indians grounded: India

Working with France after plane with 300 Indians grounded: India

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:06 pm Dec 24, 202302:06 pm

India says working with France as flight with 300 Indians grounded over 'human trafficking'

India has said it is working with the French government for an early solution after a charter flight carrying over 300 people, mostly Indians, was detained by France on Friday. It was grounded at Marne's Chalons-Vatry airport over suspicions of human trafficking. Taking to X, the Indian embassy in France on Saturday said its consular staff are at the airport while thanking the "French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend."

Why does this story matter?

France grounded the Nicaragua-bound flight carrying as many as 303 passengers on Friday over alleged human trafficking. The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and halted at eastern France's Chalons-Vatry airport for a technical stopover. Per the Paris public prosecutor's office, a unit specializing in organized crime is probing the matter. Two individuals were earlier detained for questioning.

Details on passengers on grounded flight

According to the French news outlet Le Monde, the Marne department's civilian protection division said the flight had 13 unaccompanied minors and accompanied minors. Their ages range between 21 months and 17 years. The Airbus A340 aircraft, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing" on Thursday (local time), per an official statement.

French anti-organized crime unit takes over probe

The public prosecutor's office in Paris revealed that authorities swung into action after receiving an anonymous tipoff regarding some passengers on the flight being "victims of human trafficking." Authorities have also confirmed that France's national anti-organized crime division, JUNALCO, has taken over the probe. The Indian passengers onboard the charter flight might have purportedly planned the travel to reach Central America from where they could attempt to enter Canada or the United States (US) illegally.

Border police can hold passengers for up to 26 days

Notably, the French border police can detain a foreign national suspected of committing such offenses for up to four days if they land in the country and stop them from traveling to their planned destination. The nation's laws also grant the authorities an extension of this period to eight days upon a judge's authorization, another eight days in exceptional circumstances, and up to a maximum of 26 days.