Rafale-M, Scorpene submarine deals missing from updated India-France document

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 16, 2023 | 04:13 pm 3 min read

Rafale-M and Scorpene Submarine deals have gone missing from India-France joint roadmap document

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's France visit saw the two countries reportedly signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for building three additional Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarines, which was earlier mentioned in the joint India-France document. However, in the document's updated version—issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)—the MoU is missing. Moreover, there was no announcement on the procurement of Rafale-Marine jets, contrary to expectations.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's trip to France was billed as one of the most important bilateral visits for India this year. It came at a time when India has emerged as a significant economic and geopolitical force even as China's economy continues to struggle. Through the visit, India attempted to strengthen ties with France and reportedly bolster its defense sector through bilateral cooperation and collaborative initiatives.

Reference to MoU for 3 Scorpene-class submarines goes missing

References to the MoU for three Scorpene-class submarines were reportedly omitted from an updated version of the India-France bilateral document on future ties—named "Horizon 2047". This agreement was, however, reportedly referenced in a previous version of the document. Officials have now claimed the earlier version contained text that was not authorized, and some negotiating text also got uploaded on the MEA website, reported PTI.

India-France roadmap document has no mention of Rafale-M deal

The roadmap document—both previous and updated versions—also had no mention of the sale of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets to India. Both sides, however, welcomed the "timely delivery" of 36 Dassault Rafale jets under the 2015 agreement. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reportedly remained tightlipped on media queries about the absence of the proposed sale approved by India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in the diplomatic documents.

Indo-French defense deals not mutually agreed upon: Reports

Reportedly, both aforementioned deals—having a total estimated cost of around $9.5 billion—had been approved by the DAC and announced by the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. However, the mention of the additional submarines (in the updated joint document) and Rafale-Ms (entirely) reportedly disappeared from "Horizon 2047." The earlier version on the MEA website was not mutually agreed upon, suggested a PTI report.

India planned to procure Rafale-M jets, submarines from France

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were expected to sign a deal for 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, Hindustan Times reported earlier. The two leaders also had plans to approve a repeat order for building three additional Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarines under "Make in India" at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL). However, new revelations triggered uncertainties over the visit's outcome.

