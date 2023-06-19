India

India to acquire over 30 MQ-9B predator drones from US

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 19, 2023 | 11:34 am 2 min read

Indian Military all set to get 31 MQ-9B predator drones from America

India's acquisition of 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones from the United States (US) will reportedly be a phased exercise and will initially involve technology absorption. The first batch of 10 drones will be without weapons, and the establishment of three tri-service intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance command centers will focus explicitly on the country's northern borders, especially the one with China, reports said.

Why does this story matter?

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, which is being hailed as one of 2023's most important diplomatic trips. According to reports, while the US is courting India for its expanding economic power, the latter will try to cash in on PM Modi's trip and boost its defense and space sectors through bilateral cooperation and joint initiatives.

Details on India's drone deal with US

Led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved a tri-service proposal to acquire 31 drones, 16 Sky Guardian drones, and 15 MQ9B Sea Guardians from the US on Thursday. Furthermore, the more than $3 billion investment through US foreign military sales will receive the final go-ahead during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US this week.

Know about localization element in India's drone deal

However, reports suggested that the Indian government won't buy all the weapons and drones off the shelf; the deal will have a localization element in the package, through which Indian-made munition can also be fitted on the drones. According to the Hindustan Times, there is also a chance that not all drones will be manufactured in America.

All 31 drones will be functioning under tri-service command: Sources

According to sources close to the development, these 31 drones will operate under a tri-service command and won't be distributed equally. The mission-specific roles, on the other hand, will be determined by the three operational centers under the supervision of the future theater commanders and the permanent chairman of the heads of staff committee.

Modi's packed schedule during US visit

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in the US on Tuesday for a state visit. As per reports, the Indian PM's jam-packed and high-profile schedule includes participation in at least a dozen important events and conversations with pivotal members of the US Congress. He will also hold high-level talks with President Joe Biden before departing for Egypt on Saturday.

