Meet Davis Perrigo, accountant by profession but Swiftie by passion

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Davis Perrigo applied for a security guard job just to see Taylor Swift live!

If there were a meter to gauge which celebrity has the most devoted fandom, Taylor Swift would possibly rank high on the list. She enjoys a massive global following, and it's not uncommon for fans to go to unimaginable lengths to catch her glimpse. One such fan is Davis Perrigo, who worked as a security guard at her concert just to see her live!

Perrigo attended concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Swift is currently on her nationwide The Eras Tour in the US and has been breaking records one after the other with humungous ticket sales at each event. One such venue was Nashville's Nissan Stadium. A Nashville resident, Perrigo, saw this as the perfect opportunity to witness her up close, and despite being an accountant, applied for a security guard job for the concert.

Couldn't secure tickets, so devised interesting plan

As per News Channel 5, Perrigo decided to apply as a guard as he couldn't secure tickets as a regular fan. So, being a hardcore Swiftie, this was perhaps one of his few chances to be in the exact location as the Anti-Hero singer. Thus, he applied for the job, got through, and enjoyed the concert, the videos of which have been going viral.

Watch: Perrigo singing along to Swift's songs at concert

Now, Perrigo has become celebrity!

Perrigo has now become something of a social media sensation himself. "I showed someone at work, like, 'Hey, this video got 10,000 views,' and by that night, it was over one million. I was like, 'OMG, this is out of control," he told the publication. He is even receiving marriage proposals from fellow Swift fangirls drooling over his dedication. However, Perrigo is already married.

Swift broke Madonna's record during opening concert

Swift has been ruling the music industry for years and is behind numerous chartbuster songs such as Blank Space, Lover, Anti-Hero, and Enchanted. Notably, her opening three-hour concert in March was attended by 70,000 people, breaking a record held by Madonna for the most-attended female concert in US history. Madonna's concert took place at Anaheim Stadium in 1987 and was attended by 62,986 people.

