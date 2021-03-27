Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has shared an unreleased song from her second album Fearless called You All Over Me. The song is one of the six bonus tracks. Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris is also featured in the track. The song is co-written by Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner, who worked alongside Swift on her recent chart-topping albums Folklore and Evermore.

Fearless Swift is re-releasing 'Fearless' on April 9

Swift's next album is called Fearless (Taylor's Version), which is releasing on April 9. She released Love Story (Taylor's Version) last month as the lead single of the album. The 31-year-old American singer first told of her intentions to re-record her music after a bitter fight with her former record label, Big Machine Records, and Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master recordings.

Record label Big Machine Records owned masters of Swift's first six albums

To recall, the artist has been fighting to have more control over the means, production, and distribution of her music. She was signed to Big Machine Records back in 2005, as a novice country singer, with a contract that expired in 2018. During that time, Swift became a global superstar but they owned the original recordings of her first six albums.

Scooter Braun Swift claimed that Braun bullied her on multiple occasions

Big Machine Records was sold to Ithaca Holdings in June 2019, the entity owned by Scooter Braun. Braun is known for managing big music stars like Justin Bieber and Kanye West. Swift had opposed the sale publicly and claimed that Braun bullied her on multiple occasions. He sold the masters in November 2019 to another company called Shamrock Holdings reportedly for $300 million.

Recognition Swift is one of the greatest artists of all time

Swift's accolades include an Emmy Award, 28 Guinness World Records, 11 Grammy Awards, 32 American Music Awards (most by an artist), and 23 Billboard Music Awards. In 2015, she was enlisted in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. The singer has also been on the TIME's 100 most influential people in the world list in the years 2010, 2015, and 2019.

