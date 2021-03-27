-
Global star Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a dependable name in the West. However, her Indian fans still want her to remain connected to her roots and work in a Bollywood movie.
And the desi girl recently revealed that she would be seen in a Bollywood movie as soon as next year.
Her hint was enough to get all her fans excited.
During a Twitter AMA session, she promised a comeback
She was conducting an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter yesterday when a fan asked her what is going to be her next Bollywood movie.
The actress did not reveal much and only gave us two words: "Next year."
Her fans tweeted that they can't wait to see her in a Bollywood movie. Chopra's last Bollywood release was The Sky Is Pink.
Next year!!! @Achal_Raj_Singh https://t.co/5OWzRPwkti— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021
Details
'The Sky Is Pink' had released in 2019
The Shonali Bose-directorial The Sky In Pink had released in 2019 and got good reviews from critics. Based on the life of teenage motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, the movie was high on emotions and starred Farhan Akhtar opposite Chopra.
PeeCee was also seen in the Netflix release The White Tiger, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She is also the film's executive producer.