Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 11:53 am

Senior Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, the actor shared the news on social media, requesting everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. He joins the growing list of celebrities who have contracted the highly-contagious disease. Notably, the 65-year-old had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. Here's more.

What he tweeted His friends and fans wished him a speedy recovery

Rawal broke the news last night, writing that he has tested positive for the infection. "All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested (sic)," he tweeted. Subsequently, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, and Atul Kasbekar wished him a speedy recovery. His tweet also invited messages from his fans.

Twitter Post 'Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19'

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

Vaccine He had received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month

Just this month, the senior actor had shared a picture informing that he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In his tweet, dated March 9, he had thanked doctors, nurses, frontline healthcare workers, as well as scientists. "V for vaccines," he had penned. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities who tested coronavirus positive this week are Milind Soman, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan.

Twitter Post He was clearly elated after getting the jab

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

First dose The first dose of vaccine offers just partial protection

As is evident from Rawal's case, a person can get infected even after getting the first dose of the vaccine. The first dose merely provides partial protection, which is why experts have been urging people to follow coronavirus-necessitated precautions like wearing masks and maintaining distance. They also want people to complete the vaccine course. Both Covishield and COVAXIN are two-shot vaccines.

Information India's coronavirus story has taken a worrying turn