Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirusLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 02:26 pm
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is the latest celebrity to have contracted COVID-19, his representative confirmed.
The 56-year-old is currently quarantining at home and is following all the protocols. "He's doing fine," the representative said. Those who came in contact with him in the recent past were requested to get themselves tested.
He will get back on his ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha after he recovers, Pinkvilla reported.
Information
His staff members had gotten infected in June, 2020
In June last year, some of Khan's staff members had tested positive, prompting the superstar and his family members to get tested. His results came back as negative at the time.
Khan had complimented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
"I would like to thank BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilizing the entire society," he had tweeted.
Work
The diagnosis will have an impact on 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
With Khan taking ill, the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha is most likely to suffer.
The movie, a remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 classic Forrest Gump, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Such is Khan's dedication to the project that he shut down his phone to concentrate on his work. After his birthday, he also quit social media.
Details
Khan joins the long list of celebrities to test positive
The contagious disease that has infected 11.73 million across India till now, wreaked havoc on Bollywood as well. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had gotten infected last year and was hospitalized.
Celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Satish Kaushik, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali also contracted the virus.
Information
Experts fear a second wave of coronavirus is upon us
India, which seemed to have controlled the health crisis in the last couple of months, is now staring at what a few experts have dubbed as the "second wave."
Just yesterday, over 47,000 fresh cases came to the fore and over 270 patients died in the 24-hour span, taking the death toll to 1,60,219.
Considering the situation, the federal government has allowed states/union territories to impose restrictions.