Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is the latest celebrity to have contracted COVID-19, his representative confirmed. The 56-year-old is currently quarantining at home and is following all the protocols. "He's doing fine," the representative said. Those who came in contact with him in the recent past were requested to get themselves tested. He will get back on his ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha after he recovers, Pinkvilla reported.

In June last year, some of Khan's staff members had tested positive, prompting the superstar and his family members to get tested. His results came back as negative at the time. Khan had complimented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "I would like to thank BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilizing the entire society," he had tweeted.

With Khan taking ill, the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha is most likely to suffer. The movie, a remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 classic Forrest Gump, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. Such is Khan's dedication to the project that he shut down his phone to concentrate on his work. After his birthday, he also quit social media.

