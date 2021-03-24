Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 04:34 am

India on Tuesday reported more than 47,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.73 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 270 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,60,219. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,16,86,796 COVID-19 cases, 1,60,166 deaths

Till Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,16,86,796 COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,166 deaths, 3,45,377 active cases, and 1,11,81,253 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,17,33,607 cases and 1,60,496 deaths till Tuesday night. Over 11.2 million have recovered. 5,00,75,162 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Tuesday and a total of 15,80,568 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 25,33,026 total cases, 53,589 deaths, 22,47,495 recoveries. Kerala: 11,07,452 total cases, 4,517 deaths, 10,78,743 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,73,657 total cases, 12,449 deaths, 9,45,594 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,94,536 total cases, 7,193 deaths, 8,84,727 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,69,804 total cases, 12,618 deaths, 8,48,041 recoveries. Delhi: 6,49,973 total cases, 10,967 deaths, 6,34,595 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,08,709 total cases, 8,764 deaths, 5,96,101 recoveries.

Key updates 28K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 2K fresh infections

28,699 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,22,433 tests on Tuesday. At 23.4%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Karnataka reported 2,010 new cases. Gujarat reported 1,730 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,90,379, which includes 4,458 deaths and 2,77,603 recoveries. 1,502 new cases took Madhya Pradesh's tally to 2,78,577, which includes 3,912 deaths and 2,65,373 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 1.1K more cases; 2.6K fresh infections in Punjab