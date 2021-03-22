Senior actor and director Satish Kaushik has been hospitalized in Mumbai, days after testing positive for COVID-19. The 64-year-old had announced that he contracted the virus last week. He had urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested. According to reports, Kaushik complained of discomfort while quarantining at home and was rushed to the hospital. He is said to be recovering.

Statement He was taken to the hospital for 'proper medical care'

In a text reply to TOI's request for comment, Kaushik's spokesperson confirmed that the actor had been taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for "proper medical care." The statement said Kaushik had been planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19 until he experienced "some weakness" and found out he had contracted the disease. "He is grateful to his family, friends, and well-wishers," the spokesperson added.

Looking back Kaushik had tested positive last week

Last week, on Wednesday, Kaushik had informed that he tested positive for the highly-contagious coronavirus. "I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days," his statement said. He had also told his social-media followers that he was quarantining at home. Many industry colleagues, including Anupam Kher, had wished for his speedy recovery.

Twitter Post Kher hoped the pause in 'hectic life' would rejuvenate Kaushik

Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always. 🙏🌺😍 https://t.co/OYUdu3f0Ea — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2021

Movie Kaushik had directed 'Kaagaz,' which released in January

Earlier this year, Kaushik returned to the craft of direction with Pankaj Tripathi-starrer digital project Kaagaz. However, one Lal Bihari Mritak, on whose life the film was based, had filed an application of fraud against Kaushik and producer Salman Khan in court. The farmer had alleged that the makers dishonored the promises made to him for giving the go-ahead for the film.

Bollywood Kaushik is the latest actor to test positive