Abhishek Kapoor, who helmed the critically-acclaimed movie Kai Po Che!, shared an unseen video on his Instagram account on Friday. The clip focuses on the climax of the movie, where Ishaan (played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput) died. Kapoor got emotional remembering the scene and his deceased colleague. Rajput died by alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. Here are more details.

Post He said the news from June 14 left him 'numb'

Kapoor had also worked with Rajput in Kedarnath. In their second collaboration as well, the actor's character Mansoor had died. "We were so charged about this story as we were writing it. I saw Ishaan die so many times and then again in Kedarnath. I guess thats' why on 14th June when we got the terrible news, i went numb, (sic)" he penned.

Details Kapoor's been sharing clips to mark the movie's eight years

In the latest clip, the director was seen guiding his star cast. Kapoor has been sharing clips from the movie since February 22, the eighth anniversary of the 2013 release. The first clip carried the caption, "One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel."

Instagram Post You can see the latest clip here

Looking back Earlier, Kapoor lamented Rajput couldn't see his fans' love

In September 2020, Kapoor had penned another heartfelt note, remembering Rajput's Kedarnath journey. "How I wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans. How I wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and I can almost hear u say 'jaane do sir, kaam bolega'," he wrote.

Context Three central agencies are probing Rajput's death case