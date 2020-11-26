Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former employee of Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions, has been granted bail by the special NDPS court in Mumbai. Kshitij, who earlier worked for the digital arm of the company, Dharmatic Entertainment, was arrested in September by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) amid its investigations into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are more details.

Details He has to deposit his passport for bail: Court

On Thursday, the special NDPS court granted bail to Kshitij on a few conditions. Reportedly, he needs to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and also deposit his passport for bail. Even though Kshitij has been granted bail, he will remain imprisoned for the time being as he is involved in another case whose hearing is scheduled to be held on December 3.

Conditions Kshitij to report at NCB office weekly

As per reports, Kshitij will be required to report to the NCB's office every Monday for an hour for the next six months. Further, he is not allowed to travel abroad without the permission of the court. He will also have to share the itinerary of his domestic travel, attend all the court proceedings, and refrain from tampering any evidence.

NCB 'Kshitij was forced to take Karan Johar's name by NCB'

Earlier, Kshitij's advocate Satish Maneshinde had made some shocking revelations, claiming that his client was forced to take Karan Johar's name by the NCB during interrogation. However, NCB rubbished the claims, terming them "baseless." "He (Kshitij) should be out of the jail by next week as the other case is a very frivolous one (sic)," Maneshinde said today.

Investigation NCB arrested Kshitij on September 26

Amid the anti-drugs probe, which began after Sushant's death earlier in June, the NCB had raided Kshitij's house in September, after his name was taken by an arrested drug peddler. He was arrested on September 26 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. For the unversed, Sushant had died by alleged suicide on June 14.

Statement Not responsible for what people do in personal life: Karan

After Kshitij's interrogation and arrest, Karan had issued a statement saying that Kshitij was not their employee at that time. He had also slammed rumors about Kshitij being close to him. "Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," he had said.

Drugs probe Many film stars were summoned by NCB in drugs case