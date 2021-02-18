Actor R Madhavan has added another feather to his cap as he was conferred the Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) degree by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema. He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the felicitation ceremony. Well, considering how he has entertained cine buffs for years, Madhavan's newest honor doesn't come as a surprise.

Quote 'This is an honor and a responsibility'

While sharing the pictures on social media, the 50-year-old actor wrote, "So very humbled and grateful on being conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur. This is an honor and a responsibility now. (sic)" Madhavan shared two pictures — one where he addressed the gathering and another of him receiving the honor.

Instagram Post Here is how Madhavan shared the news

Instagram post A post shared by actormaddy on February 18, 2021 at 12:53 pm IST

Reactions Industry colleagues congratulated and praised him

After Madhavan shared the news, fans and people from the film industry congratulated him. Ace designer Manish Malhotra reacted to his post with few emojis while actor Shilpa Shetty wrote "wah @actormaddy. (sic)" His co-star from Breathe, Amit Sadh penned, "Always proud of you big bro and you deserve all this happiness, honor and love ... as you have created this life... (sic)"

Work He has worked in multiple formats and languages

The actor, who enjoys a huge fan following, started his career in television in the early 90s with shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Sea Hawks. His big break came with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil romantic film Alaipayuthey in 2000. He has since appeared in several celebrated Bollywood movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, and the Tanu Weds Manu series.

Upcoming projects Madhavan is busy with Nambi Narayanan's movie