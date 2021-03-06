In its nearly 12,000-page-long chargesheet, filed in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by alleged suicide, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty funded drug deals. Her debit card was used to withdraw nearly Rs. 50,000 from different ATMs and the money was used to purchase banned substances, The Print reports citing sources. Here's more.

Accusations Chakraborty, others charged under stringent sections of NDPS Act

The 33 people, including Chakraborty and her brother Showik, have been accused of 'illicit trafficking and harboring of offenders.' The charge comes from Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and invites a jail term of 10-20 years. The agency alleged she participated in procuring, possessing, selling, and transporting drugs and was dealing with "ganja, marijuana, and bud."

Trail WhatsApp chats show Showik also worked in tandem

Sources privy to the developments told The Print that WhatsApp chats confirmed Chakraborty was party to the process. "We have chats which show that Chakraborty gave her card to Showik and he gave it to Dipesh (Rajput's domestic help) to withdraw cash for the purpose of purchasing drugs. It was Dipesh who finally withdrew the money from Chakraborty's card to buy drugs," sources said.

Quote She provided funds for the purchase of drugs: NCB

"She (Chakraborty) has provided funds for the purchase of drugs, thus, she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings. Rhea Chakraborty has facilitated a channel of supply of drugs with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty," NCB said, reports ETimes.

What next? NCB will file separate chargesheet against 17 people

Further, the agency claimed that technical gadgets and phones were analyzed as a part of the probe. From these gadgets, damning evidence regarding the sale, purchase, procurement, consumption and possession of narcotics drugs were extracted. "The seized drugs were sent for chemical examination," NCB informed. The agency plans to file a separate chargesheet against 17 people, including Swapna Pubby, Karishma Prakash, and Komal Rampal.

Context Background: Rajput died in June; CBI, ED, NCB launched probes